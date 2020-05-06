You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We loved the 'Social Distancing Activity Book'

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR Ayrin Torgesen, Great Mills

We loved the special Social Distancing Activity Book you published with the Friday, April 24, newspaper. The kids and I have had a great time learning and doing new puzzles together!

Please publish another one soon — it has been a fun activity while we’re under the stay at home order.

Newsletters