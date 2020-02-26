As a former 18-year educator I have taught in some Maryland school systems such as Baltimore city/county, Prince George’s County and Charles County as well as Virginia (Fairfax County and Alexandria). In all my years of teaching I came to realize that no school system is immune from experiencing issues with drugs, violence or dealing with student death. Last week’s unfortunate and senseless murder of a North Point High School student and the arrest of three young men (believe one or two students from Thomas Stone High School) has me emotionally torn.
Let’s face reality, it is a sad situation not only for the four families but for all who knew these young men as well as Charles County as a whole.
Regardless of how we spin this, there is enough wrong to share but this young man did not deserve to die as a result of bad choices by all parties involved. As parents we only can do but so much, and we hope that all the discussions of right versus wrong stay in their little brains until they become adults and have to think for themselves. So as a parent, but mainly as a human being, I truly feel for all four families. Whether some want to admit it or not, four families’ daily lives will be forever changed, but most of us will move on with our daily lives until the next big story.
We are talking about one young man allegedly illegally selling THC vape cigarettes which resulted in three men being charged for involvement in allegedly shooting and killing him. Some have blamed the parents, the sheriff’s department, the school system, media, the victim and the accused. I don’t know who is to blame, and it really shouldn’t matter at this point in time. What I do know is that isn’t going to bring this young man back, it isn’t going to bring any immediate comfort to this young man’s family, nor is it going to bring any sort of comfort to the accuseds’ families. As a resident of Charles County, I truly expect us to assemble as a community to provide more compassion for the four families dealing with this unfortunate situation versus the constant finger pointing and character assassinations.
In closing, I am asking everyone to allow the victim’s family time to heal and to properly lay him to rest, pray for all involved and allow the judicial system to take its natural course.
Please take a moment out of your day, week or month to talk to our youth; mentor, coach or join some type of youth organization. It is my hope that as Charles County residents we will continue to uplift our youth, educate our community and work to promote being more loving and peaceful to one another or least civil. My thoughts and prayers go out to the four families as they find ways to not only heal but move on with their daily lives.
Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you, Ephesians 4:32.
Derrick Terry, Waldorf