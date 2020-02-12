Last week my sisters and I were visiting my father (he’s 82 and doesn’t get around much) and we were talking about CPR. I told her that although I use to stay current on my certification when I had a day care many years ago, I had not done that in a while and she invited me to a class that she teaches. Actually she invited all of us.
I was saying that I couldn’t do the infant and child manikins because it just made me nervous and I couldn’t bring myself to think along the lines of having to do that to an infant or child. So, I just stopped. That’s when she began telling us a story about what happened to her a month prior.
My good ole sis became an EMT not too long ago and even got certified to drive the ambulance. Being over 50 I can’t tell you how proud I was of her. She’s always been active in her communities in so many ways. She’s always the one who shows for every function, she’s worked with children, she’s coached, she’s worked with adults at the Jude Center, she’s done so much and never even given it a second thought. She goes to my parents and mows grass, helps around the house and even does work out sessions with my parents to help them stay active. She jumps in without hesitation — always.
Anyway, back to the story, one weekend she was tending to her home and horses, etc., when someone came driving into her drive way honking their horn. She was a little taken aback as to who would be doing that when someone she knew got out and said they needed her. There was a car that was stopped in the middle of the road in front of her house with an infant in a car seat that was unconscious and non-responsive. My sister without a thought sprang into action collecting information and assessing the situation and then with lightning speed began CPR on the infant. It was not an easy task. It took some time to revive the child, but she did. I believe the child had been sick with a fever and possibly had a seizure. When the child began to make a slight noise, her mother reached out to comfort the baby who had weak whimpering cries. My sister’s response was, “No not yet, I need a real cry. I need real breath.” So she continued to work on the child until she got that and stayed with the child to make sure she was stable — until other help arrived and the baby was transported.
I’m sitting here tearing up just typing this for many reasons, but the most of which is that she never even intended to tell us about it. She considered it part of her job and training and was happy to be there at that time.
Did I mention she has done all of this training and work just to be a Volunteer. She works at the local base in ordinances. Her EMT work is strictly for fun, as she puts it.
It’s people like this that we need more of here and everywhere.
She’s been through some hardships in her time as well, but she just keeps going, helping others, giving and moving forward. She’s my hero.
Charlene Wallace, Clinton