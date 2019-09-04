Catching up on back issues, I read with great interest the article “Commissioners pitch new initiatives at July meeting” on Aug. 7 on page A4. One idea in particular presented, and a major one, was the dumping of household trash and out-the-window trash tossed by unconcerned and uncaring commuters on Charles County’s major and secondary roads. Also of note, are the grass cutters that chop that trash along with the grass, hence a large issue adding to the already heavy load of debris then scattered everywhere.
As mentioned at the July meeting cleanup could be put into action with the help of so many of the various groups of citizens, young people’s groups, school projects, etc., once or twice a year. To my knowledge the detention center’s squad of detainees is the only group out there picking up trash, and they are not out there often.
My development runs along U.S. 301 and you would be amazed what is thrown down over the guard rail: old tires, broken refrigerators, paint cans, household trash. You name it, we have hauled it all out and taken it to the dump. Myself and my husband, and maybe several other homeowners, take on this project every April in an effort to clean it up.
This cleanup is much needed, however, and whenever it can take place and hopefully on a semi-annual basis. Please don’t let this slip through the cracks. I don’t take pride in Charles County driving our roads and seeing the trash accumulation on a daily basis.
Thanks for listening. This is a positive direction that this project can take with the help of our Charles County Commissioners.