We need to respect decisions even when we disagree

On Thursday, three African American Charles County Commissioners voted to delay the governor’s Phase One reopening of certain businesses. What apparently transpired afterwards was the alleged racial verbal attacks and social media dissemination of their home addresses. I personally can’t confirm nor did I see the racial verbal attacks and dissemination of their home addresses, but I trust our sheriff’s office will do a thorough investigation. Regardless of the outcome, this has set off a racial and social media firestorm that isn’t representative of Charles.
On the following Friday, there were approximately 100 protestors at the Government Building to voice their opposition to the commissioners’ decision to delay reopening certain businesses, and there were also about six counter-protesters. I had a chance to view two separate videos from both perspectives and I didn’t hear any threats nor racial overtones targeting the three African American commissioners. However, I did hear some inappropriate language and combative tones from a small few on both sides. What’s astounding is the protest wasn’t going to change the commissioners’ decision yet many felt the need to congregate and risk contracting the coronavirus and/or infecting others. What did both sides accomplish and did it bring the county closer together or further apart?
It goes without saying that everyone has the constitutional right to air out their grievances via a peaceful protest, but no one has the right to cross the line of ignorance and/or disrespect whether you are black, white, or whatever. It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure we are not adding fuel to the fire by stirring up untruths, promoting violence, attacking people versus issues, or the continued use of racial overtones and inappropriate language to divide Charles County.
At some point Charles County needs to have an honest and civil conversation about issues such as race, government, and community relations. We can’t continue to throw temper tantrums or get infuriated because our elected officials don’t vote the way we want them to 100% of time. Whether it is blacks being offensive towards whites, whites being offensive toward blacks or same race being offensive towards the same race, Charles County is going to continue to go on this downward spiral if we don’t learn to come together and have these conversations, find some common ground/solutions, and learn to agree to disagree.
Personally, I did not agree with the commissioners’ decision but I respect it as well as each one of them. As for the delay in reopening, many including myself, are in a fortunate position because we still receive a paycheck, but there are many, including many small business owners, which are in the total opposite position. It is very easy for some receiving paychecks to passionately say “stay home” or “extend the delay” because they have valid concerns about their health and the uncertainty of this virus. However, small business owners can equally say with passion “let us out” or “no delay” because they have valid concerns about their health, the uncertainty of the virus as well as struggling to put food on table, pay bills, and save their small business from possibly being lost forever.
At the end of the day we all have to learn to adhere to the specified safety guidelines, respect elected officials’ decisions even when we disagree, and check our emotions at the door. I don’t expect everyone to agree with me, but our kids will model what they see and hear in the future if we don’t change the present.
Derrick N. Terry, Waldorf