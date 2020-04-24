Mr. Antonio Barrasso’s April 17 letter explains well several iniquities demanding repentance. When God Almighty allows a plague, his purpose in punishment pursues repentance. Romans 1:18-32 explains how God punishes: By turning us over to our own iniquity and its fruits. Gardeners and farmers can confirm we reap what we sow. It’s not the first time.
I’ve testified the core policy problems crippling schools and culture are moral, not monetary. Yet, larceny spreads from taxation policy to fund failing schools, and now COVID-19’s police state lockdown suddenly, indefinitely and severely disemploys many taxpayers. A proposed property tax increase (!) on top of all that reveals taxation policy evil. Even teachers unions push as ‘education’ some of the same communist behaviors, atheism, and anti-family socialism communist ideological leaders endorse. When our local population suffers, the commissioners ought remember “Thou shall not steal” and “Thou shall not covet” — indeed, all of Exodus 20 Jesus Christ came to complete (Matthew 5:17-20), bringing life where thieves come only to steal, kill and destroy (John 10:10). Living in the New Testament today never dismissed Old Testament veracity or its applications. Even today’s global telecom and forced electronic commerce appear in Bible prophecy (Daniel 12:4, Revelation 11:9-10, 13:16-18). Wake up, people.
The love of money being the root of all evil (I Timothy 6:10) brings “piercing with many sorrows.” The sorrows of our neighbors and friends ill and dying from yet another Chinese-loosed disease needs no explanation. Besides confiscatory taxation policy, here’s another love of money idolatry bringing the Lord’s rebuke: “Made in China” — those cheap commodities almost every retailer prolifically stocks — that U.S.-name brand manufacturers import from China for decades now since Congress passed a “most favored nation” trade agreement feeding today’s pain. It’s not the first time business people, politicians and financial people itchy for big profits economically supported a country that murders us later, much like Japan in the late 1930s. Today, nations with extensive economic and political links to China are those COVID-19 most afflicts — self-inflicted agony from tolerating evil.
Buying “Made in China” funds Chinese Communist Party evil made at slave labor rates. SARS (2003, also from Wuhan) and multiple flu epidemics started in China. Remember the Tiananmen Square Massacre (1989), or Hong Kong protests against CCP totalitarian rule last year? The CCP’s forced organ harvesting from religious prisoners is documented as large scale since 2006. Human trafficking is up also, fallout from the CCP’s “one child per family” policy aborting so many millions, leaving so many aging adults easily afflicted with COVID-19 that China’s true death toll must prove far higher than the CCP officially reports (Source: The Epoch Times). Since the truth sinks the CCP’s self-glorifying narrative: Paid 50 cents per post, the CCP works a propaganda army hired specifically to flood Facebook and other global social media with pro-Chinese communist lies. Like the Cold War, internet-style.
There’s more: China’s Chicago consulate attempted to influence Wisconsin’s State Senate last month, requesting a resolution praising China’s COVID-19 response. Wisconsin’s Senate President Roger Roth submitted instead a resolution condemning China for that influence attempt, plus atrocities the previous paragraphs list, the CCP suppressing COVID-19 outbreak news in late 2019, and more. I remind our state legislators U.S. Constitution Art. I, Sec. 10, Para. 3 explicitly prohibits states from entering into agreements or compacts with foreign nations apart from Congress’ consent. Recalling the Alien and Sedition Acts, it’s not the first time foreign governments push evil here.