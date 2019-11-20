I’m a veteran — U.S. Marine Corps — as is my brother, — Army — and both my late mom and dad — Navy and Army, WWII. They are buried at Arlington National Cemetery. They would be outraged at Robert Boudreaux’s misuse of Veterans Day to harp on his issue of pro choice versus right to life. (“Remembering casualties of war,” Maryland Independent, Nov. 13)
I suggest the Independent’s editors give us an extended break from this one issue person who no longer lives in Southern Maryland. I love reading letters with all points of view, mostly on local issues of zoning, social welfare, environment, economy, history, culture and county and state government.
I do not want to keep reading rewrites of Robert’s pet national issue, particularly because he does not even live here.
Mike Creveling, La Plata