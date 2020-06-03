We should try working together instead of furthering the racial divide

Our country’s embarrassing unrest is exacerbated by political hatred for each other. The tragedy of George Floyd’s death last week is being exploited for political positioning and raising money.
The president called the protesters (rioters) “thugs” and was criticized by the media and my Democratic leaders. The president should quit flooding social media with inflammatory tweets. Watching TV coverage of violent protesters in our cities, I am seeing thugs and criminals burning and looting with no one doing anything. Democratic local leaders are not enforcing the laws and are supporting the police. Hate-driven activists’ looting and burning is being shown in daylight, not just under cover of night.
This is not for the president, or federal officials, unless requested, taking actions to enforce the law. The local mayors and governors have the responsibility to enforce the law and improving any failing police departments. These demonstrators are being bailed out of jail by politicians and their supporters. It is a disgrace to the memory of George Floyd.
These demonstrators are destroying property and small community businesses, the lockdown already closed many small businesses. This is furthering the racial divide in the country. The description of “systematic racism” will not be improved until more blacks support and join in enforcement of the law.
Politicians should try healing our country by working together instead of trying to remove a duly elected president who is decided every four years by the people.
Jim Hill, Welcome