What Jesus did for us

Many years ago, man had an erroneous image of God as a righteous, all-powerful being, so awesome that to see his face was to die. To sin was to incur his wrath. He seemed aloof and lived in a place so incredibly beautiful and perfect that we couldn’t comprehend it.
Someone had to give us a correct understanding of God’s love, mercy, forgiveness and grace. That person would have to interface with us in sometimes difficult or dangerous situations. He would have to endure heat, cold, hunger, thirst, fatigue and other unpleasant physical conditions. He would have to see evil, cruelty, injustices, hatred and other types of man’s inhumanity. He would have to face rejection and opposition from those who felt their power threatened.
Jesus volunteered for that job and came to earth as a baby on the first Christmas Day. He endured all of that to have a relationship with us and to understand his love for us. Some people recognized that as they welcomed him on the first Palm Sunday. You’ll find out how much more he was willing to do to save our souls if you attend a Stations of the Cross at a Catholic church or watch a movie on the Passion of the Cross before Easter Sunday.
Robert Boudreaux, Gloucester, Va.