Mr. Wetmore gave me a short answer for my question about any involvement of the Clinton campaign in funding of the false “Steele dossier” as a no (“House never found collusion in Trump’s dealings,” Jan. 29).
I believe that the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee funded Fusion GPS, who paid for the Steele dossier, before Trump was even elected. This document resulted in its use to illegally investigate the president and produce the Mueller Report which found no collusion.
The impeachment continued without merit until a phone call, which was improperly leaked and led to “abuse of power” charges.
Where is the fairness in this presidential impeachment?
Jim Hill, Welcome