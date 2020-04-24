Why would God punish Christians more than others?

In response to Anthony Barrasso’s letter of April 17, “The virus pandemic is the pestilence we wrought”: I always wonder at these “God is punishing us through this pandemic” opinions.
Surely Christians are aware of the other religions in this world? Is God punishing those people, too? How about China? It’s a non-Christian country which persecuted Christians and currently is at the bottom of the list for COVID-19 deaths. This is despite having an extremely large population. God is punishing them less for some reason?
Or Germany, where same-sex marriage has been legal since 2017; where money, sports and contraception are very popular; where church attendance has been dropping precipitously: Their death rate is less than half of ours. I think Germany’s deaths are lower because of testing, contact tracing, an early lockdown and an excellent single-payer health system. Not because God has withheld punishment.