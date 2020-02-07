This letter is in response to the article “King breakfast inspires hundreds to link arms” on Jan. 22. The event was sponsored by the Charles County NAACP at North Point High School in Waldorf.
The program was inspiring (even without “Hardball” host Chris Matthews in attendance). Mistress of ceremony Sheebah Smith kept the program lively, kept the crowd engaged and moved the program along in a timely fashion.
The program was highlighted beyond the remembrances of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s contributions to society, with a call from NAACP Branch President Dyotha Sweat to inquire about the genesis and implementation of “Fresh Start Academy” in Charles County schools. According to CCPS’s website, “Fresh Start Academy is a structured Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) regular education program for children in kindergarten to fifth grade whose academic success is impacted due to disruptive, destructive or aggressive behaviors.”
The goal of reducing disruptive, destructive and/or aggressive behaviors is a goal of all educators. The reduction of classroom disruptions is a serious concern to educators as it is a serious impediment to overall classroom instruction and learning.
I am curious to hear about the process that brought the Fresh Start Academy into existence as well as discuss the other options that were considered but not implemented. Most importantly, I am eager to hear how the program was designated for expansion after such a short time in existence. The expansion of the program now encompasses all elementary age students. The data to support an expansion of the program (along with the requisite increase in spending) would definitely be of interest to anyone with children in CCPS along with the taxpayers of Charles County.
I do not assume that there are “sinister” motives behind the Fresh Start Academy program. Superintendent Kimberly Hill is a product of CCPS and is a former administrator at North Point High School. She has coached sports and helped mentor students (myself included) for decades in Charles County.
The theme for the 2020 MLK Breakfast was “When We Fight, We Win, Together.” The main theme of this call is that we have to be “together” in order to “win.”
King said, “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.” The Fresh Start Academy in its charge seeks to give greater access to true education for all CCPS students. King also warned that “nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” The genesis and expansion of Fresh Start Academy with little statistical support as to the program’s effectiveness is unsettling due to the fact that resources are being dedicated to a program that has not been shown to work. These resources could be used in currently implemented programs that have been shown to work rather than go towards creating a whole other entity inside CCPS that may be redundant.
I would encourage all parents of students in CCPS along with interested stakeholders to appear at all community forums where this topic will be discussed in order to hold the superintendent accountable as well as educate one’s self as to how this program works and is being implemented. The children and educators are counting on all of us to be “together” and “win” for all children.
Ralph Patterson, Pomfret
The writer is an educator in the Prince George’s County Public Schools system.