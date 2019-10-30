On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court made the Roe vs. Wade decision that authorized every pregnant woman to choose life or death for the child in her womb. Therefore, with the exception of the children born to pregnant women who didn’t have access to abortion, everyone else born in the United States after that date is the result of a pro-life decision by their mother. If that includes you, you’re probably alive today because your mother chose life.
If you were born after that date, you belong to the pro-life generation — those who survived their time in the womb thanks to their mother, and despite that decision and the efforts of abortionists. You should thank your mother for your life. You might also have been born because pro-lifers prayed at and helped to close abortion facilities and to pass pro-life laws, thereby making abortion less available to pregnant women, possibly even your mother.
If you are involved with a pregnancy now or in the future, do as your mother did, choose life and be a life-saver.
Robert Boudreaux, Gloucester, Va.