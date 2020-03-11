I am writing in response to the article titled “Legislation would usher in zero-emission transit buses,” published in your newspaper, the Maryland Independent, March 6, on page A4. Gov. Larry Hogan’s idea for Maryland’s bus fleet to become 50% zero-emission by 2030 which is laid out in Maryland’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act Draft Plan, is definitely a step in the right direction to benefit the environment. This would reduce about 50,000 metric tons of carbon which is equivalent of taking 11,000 cars off the road.
I believe it is better to approach climate change and environmental issues in smaller bites like these than abruptly, all at once. It is hard for a community to accept changes like these when they are all piled on at once. In fear of rejection, especially in counties in Maryland that have a large amount of anti-climate change believers, the best option would be to advance at a semi-slower pace.
Of course, there is a fine line between doing too much and not doing enough which could be hard to achieve correctly. Especially when it comes to issues like climate change, which drastically needs to be taken care of, Maryland officials need to keep pushing for change while also taking into account what the most effective way to do so is.
Emma Albright, Leonardtown