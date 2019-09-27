In 1796, a British physician and scientist named Edward Jenner introduced matter from a milkmaid’s cowpox pustule into a small cut in the arm of a local boy. Days later he exposed the boy to smallpox. Despite it being highly contagious, the boy did not develop the disease.
Medical research and quality standards have improved quite a bit since then, but Jenner’s approach was not unusual for his time. Smallpox was a potentially fatal pustular skin disease that left survivors severely scarred. Although no one knew that infections were caused by microorganisms, Jenner knew that dairy maids who contracted cowpox, a mild but similar infection, subsequently did not contract smallpox. In fact the term “vaccination” comes from the medical term for the cowpox virus: vaccinia.
His method slowly gained acceptance as other physicians found it effective. Although smallpox remained a global scourge well into the 20th century, international vaccination efforts finally eradicated the disease. There have been no naturally occurring cases since 1977 anywhere on earth. Supplies of vaccine are maintained only in case smallpox is weaponized.
Vaccines have been developed for many diseases in the 223 years since Jenner’s discovery, including measles. They have prevented countless illnesses and saved millions of lives. But so far, in 2019, there have been 1,234 cases of measles in the U.S. and thousands more worldwide. Measles is a serious disease that can lead to pneumonia and encephalitis, both of which can be fatal. Most cases today occur in communities where many people do not vaccinate their children or receive vaccination themselves.
The reasons people do this vary, but the common denominator is the belief that the vaccine causes more harm than the disease it prevents. Here are some of the factors that contribute to this belief:
• Underestimating the disease. Prior to the development of the measles vaccine in 1971, parents often exposed their children to measles so they would contract the disease and develop immunity. It was mistakenly believed that measles was not serious if contracted during childhood.
• Underestimating the vaccine’s effectiveness. Flu vaccines can vary in effectiveness because there are multiple strains and virus mutations. Not so for measles. The two-dose MMR vaccine (measles-mumps-Rubella) is 99% effective for measles.
• Overestimating the risk of vaccine side effects. Vaccines have the potential for complications. These are usually minor like soreness or fever, but can be more serious such as hypersensitivity reactions. Some people prefer to take a chance on the illness instead.
• Overestimating “herd immunity.” If many people in a community have immunity to a disease, those who don’t have a lower chance of disease exposure. But it takes a large majority to protect the unvaccinated, an estimated 93% to 95% of the population. And once any highly contagious infection makes its way into the community, it tends to spread rapidly among those who are not immune.
• Distrust of science and medicine. The persistent myth that the MMR vaccine causes autism is based on a falsified 1998 study in the British medical journal Lancet. The study was quickly refuted by valid studies and the journal eventually retracted the article. But an international anti-vaccine movement grew out of the original paper and is alive and well today, with support from social media groups that advocate distrust in science and medicine.
• Maybe it shouldn’t surprise us. A 2012 National Science Foundation survey found that 26% of those surveyed believe the sun revolves around the earth. Substantial numbers of people are unaware of or reject scientific findings. Sometimes it’s amusing. But sometimes the results are dangerous.
The writer is chief medical officer at University of Md. Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.