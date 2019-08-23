Customer satisfaction in hospital care may seem inconsistent with reality. Who goes to the hospital for enjoyment? We like being healthy but we don’t necessarily like receiving healthcare. If this is a theme park, we don’t like the theme.
Many of us pursue wellness in our lifestyle choices and gain satisfaction from following a healthy exercise routine and diet. That satisfaction makes sense to us.
Fitness feels good, and we like knowing that our wise decisions will likely pay off in a healthier future. That includes, we hope, a reduced chance of having to spend time in a hospital.
But sometimes our best efforts aren’t quite enough, and here we are, in a place we tried so hard to avoid. We’re sick and in the hospital and we’re worried. Are we getting the best care available? Would we have been better off in another facility? How do we determine the answers to these questions?
Well, we can evaluate how we are being treated. Are the physicians and staff respectful? Do they tell us what’s wrong and what they’re doing for us and why? Do they tell us our treatment options and risks when appropriate? Do they care about our comfort?
Positive patient feedback is reassuring — so reassuring, in fact, that Medicare requires hospitals to conduct a patient satisfaction survey called the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems. Hospitals are required to report the results to Medicare, where they are used to incentivize hospitals to improve their scores.
The methodology can be argued, but patient experience is and should be a factor in choosing a hospital. Hospitals can also assess their HCAHPS results to make improvements. But, is high customer satisfaction the same as high quality?
Studies have shown there is a correlation between the two factors, though it isn’t perfect. We can be treated courteously even if safe treatment processes aren’t followed. Our physician or nurse may be brusque but meticulous in their care. How can we know that we’re receiving quality care?
One approach is to look up legitimate hospital assessment organizations. For example, see if the hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission, which conducts unannounced four-day inspections. Check the standards the hospital uses for its physicians to be on staff. Do they need to be board certified?
Medicare publishes many quality indicators online (Hospital Compare) though its “star” rating system is not well accepted by hospitals yet. The federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality publishes sets of hospital quality and safety results. The Leapfrog system also grades hospital safety based on an array of measures and tests.
Sometimes our pursuit of satisfaction actually interferes with quality of care. For example, studies have shown that people who receive a prescription during a physician visit or hospital discharge have higher satisfaction. But unnecessary medications can cause problems. Prescribing an unnecessary antibiotic could result in an infection and contribute to antibiotic resistance in our community. Prescribing a narcotic rather than a non-opioid pain medication can, as we know, become a source of addiction.
When it comes to hospital care, satisfaction and quality aren’t the same thing and we should not mistake one for the other. But with a little effort, we can evaluate our choices before we need hospital services, make good decisions if we do need those services, and ultimately achieve what everyone wants in their care: satisfaction and quality.
The writer is chief medical officer at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.