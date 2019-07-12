“You have reached the office of Dr. Marcus Primary. If this is a true emergency, hang up and dial 911.”
This greeting is familiar to most people who have called a primary care practice. It signifies one of the options we have — and don’t have — for accessing health care today.
In the past, the options were simple: If you were sick, you called your doctor. If it was after hours or you were seriously ill, you went to the emergency room at your local hospital. Those two choices are now augmented by additional options — for example, urgent care and online doctor visits — driven by cost, health insurance rules, accessibility and convenience, and even the way that physicians and other practitioners achieve work-life balance.
Many people obtain care through one or more of those options, but is there a logical way to decide which option is right for your specific situation? And can those options be used in combination?
First, do we need primary care providers nowadays? Despite the ubiquitous phone message noted above, it makes sense to have a PCP.
Even if we are currently healthy and managing without a PCP, we may fare better if we have one.
Primary care is the one type of practice that takes long-term healthcare planning and maintenance into account. This stands in contrast to the episodic care offered by other types of practices. Primary care helps us recognize risk factors and silent conditions, recommends evidence-based wellness habits and offers a continuum of care if we see multiple providers.
Despite this, data shows that an increasing number of people choose to be seen in urgent care centers for illnesses and injuries instead of primary care practices.
Ease of access, extended hours and potentially lower cost usually drive this choice. While there are PCPs who set walk-in hours, many prioritize their scheduled appointments and few see new patients with an acute problem.
This brings up a tricky choice: Should I go to urgent care or the emergency room? If I twisted my ankle and want to know if it’s broken or sprained, it’s unlikely that I’ll need to be admitted to the emergency room, and urgent care is less expensive and usually quicker.
But is my chest discomfort due to acid reflux or a coronary blockage? Is my cough and shortness of breath due to the flu or pneumonia? Severity may be the differentiating factor, but it can be difficult to judge.
Urgent care centers are prepared to transfer us to a hospital quickly if we show up with a serious condition, but for some emergencies, like strokes and heart attacks, prompt treatment is critical. There’s no absolute guideline, but one deciding factor should be, “What is the consequence if I choose wrong?” Emergency room staff will not make us feel ignorant if we aren’t as sick as we thought, but if we are seriously ill, the ER is the right choice.
And what about “Doctor Google?” Using information from the internet is tempting because it’s free and we don’t need to interact with healthcare professionals. Sure, we know that there are dubious sources online and we choose those that we feel are reliable. But we apply our own biases to the information we read. If I don’t want my sore foot to be due to a fracture, I can find a source to tell me it’s not.
This may result in greater harm due to incorrect or delayed care. Reputable websites may improve our knowledge but even physicians shouldn’t try to diagnose or treat themselves.
The writer is chief medical officer at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.