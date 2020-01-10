In the late 90s television series “Star Trek: Voyager,” a computer program aboard the ship is designed to supplement the work of human medical personnel but becomes the crew’s only source of health care. It interacts with patients via a holographic projection of a human medical professional. The only humans involved were those who programmed the computer.
Digital technology has been an increasing factor in medicine for decades. Computerized tomography, MRI scanning and 3D ultrasound are familiar applications. Computer algorithms guide the programming of radiation therapy devices to precisely target deep tumors. Computers are essential in developing new drugs targeted to specific diseases and genetic variations. There are few areas of health care that don’t incorporate digital technology.
So how close are we to replacing the expertise and skills of people in healthcare? Is this the future of medicine?
As a human trained in the practice of medicine, I may have a bias. However, computer technology is contributing enormously to the advancement of medical science and the care we can render. The key is to understand where computers and machines can perform a function better than trained people can, and vice versa. That threshold is moving toward greater independent functionality for digital devices.
But while we look forward to the benefits we will reap, we should also keep an eye on the potential shortcomings and missteps that have often accompanied the progress of other technologies.
Some humans are more skilled than others. Autonomous vehicles appear to have fewer accidents on average than those with drivers. AV’s don’t drink and they obey speed limits. But highly-skilled drivers may be able to outperform autonomous vehicles even at higher levels of AV functionality. Similarly, experienced and skilled surgeons will likely be able to outperform autonomous surgical robots when they are inevitably put into practice. Who will you choose for your procedure?
Human physiology is extremely complex. Drugs have caused harm when careful testing missed an impact on a cellular function because it wasn’t part of the study. It’s why some issues aren’t identified until years after a medication has been on the market. Computers are great at analyzing complex multifactorial problems but they need the right inputs and there are thousands of possibilities. A solution isn’t right just because it came from a computer.
Software programs can crash and are vulnerable to hacking. When that happens, it normally takes software engineers significant time to come up with a fix. A computer crash in the middle of an autonomously-performed medical procedure would be a disaster. And hardware, such as a surgical robot, is subject to mechanical failure as well. Today’s surgical robots are operated by human surgeons who can complete a procedure directly if necessary.
Patients don’t always like our recommendations. Artificial intelligence can be programmed to recalculate its approach like your GPS when you deviate from its instructions. But will it try to understand why a patient is refusing to have the CT done, try to reassure him and help him get through it? Or will it just make do without, which may jeopardize the treatment?
Can artificial intelligence feel compassion? AI can be programmed to use sentences by which we express sympathy, and can use verbal cues to trigger them.
Will people respond as they do to another human who actually feels the emotion?
For the foreseeable future, it seems that medical professionals will retain a place in healthcare, while making wise use of advanced digital technology. However, humans who practice medicine must never forget the qualities that only they can bring to health care, or they may find themselves replaced by a hologram.
The writer is the chief medical officer at UM Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.