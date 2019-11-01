Recently I wrote about the importance of having a primary care physician or other medical professional who, over time, becomes familiar with one’s lifestyle and health needs. He or she can help us make medically sound decisions about wellness practices, nutrition, tests, medications, and who to see if we need a specialist. So why is it that if we need to be admitted to a hospital, where we most often find ourselves in the care of a team of practitioners we haven’t seen before, who call themselves hospitalists?
Traditionally physicians took care of their patients in both outpatient and hospital settings. There are some who still do this, but it can be difficult. Often several physicians would take turns on call for after-hours emergencies. But eventually other factors began to change practice patterns.
In the U.S., the concept of medical professionals who practice exclusively in hospitals began to develop in the early 1990s. As insurance companies, Medicare, Medicaid and HMOs tightened physician reimbursement, practice efficiency became essential. It isn’t very efficient to spend an hour or two each day driving back and forth between one or two hospitals and the office. So larger practice groups tried designating one physician at a time as the hospital provider for all of the group’s patients, often rotating the duty weekly.
But smaller practices didn’t have enough hospital patients at any one time to make that practical. Some groups offered hospital care for patients of other physicians, but few found that acceptable. So hospitals began to employ teams of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to take care of inpatients. Any physician on staff could ask the team to provide care for his or her hospital patients. And since the hospital-based providers had no outside practice, they didn’t compete with community physicians. The term “hospitalist” was coined by one of the originators of the concept in a 1996 journal article.
Hospital patients are more acutely ill than office patients, and practitioners who took care of them usually developed enhanced competence in their care. Because one or more hospitalists are always in the hospital, they can respond to urgent situations rapidly at any hour. They work shifts, so no one has to work for days on end without adequate sleep. They can also give hospital care more efficiently than a physician who splits his or her time among hospital, office and home, which can shorten some people’s hospital stays.
Often people are admitted to the hospital for surgery or a medical problem under the care of a specialist but have several other conditions that need ongoing care while they’re there.
Hospitalists can work with the specialist to ensure that those additional needs are addressed properly.
Hospitalists for adult care have usually been trained as internists, though today a number of residencies are available in hospitalist medicine. As the practice caught on, hospitalist programs began to develop in other specialties, including pediatrics, ob-gyn, surgery and neurology. A national specialty organization called the Society for Hospital Medicine was developed to provide hospital-oriented research and help set standards of care
There’s a potential down side to hospitalist care. We might prefer to have our primary care practitioner see us in the hospital. We may see several hospitalists over the course of our stay instead of just one. And it can be confusing if the hospitalists change a medication we were taking at home. It’s essential that our primary care practitioner and our hospitalists communicate so our care is consistent. But in doing so, hospitalists and community practitioners can provide the continuity of care we need.
The writer is chief medical officer at University of Md. Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.