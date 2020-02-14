Palliate: to ease (symptoms) without curing the underlying disease. -Merriam Webster online dictionary
Ask most physicians or other medical professionals why they chose their careers and they will say something like, “To help people by curing disease or by keeping them healthy.” Acquiring the knowledge to take people through a serious illness and restore their health is a powerful motivator. It helps medical and health care students endure many years of education and training. However, an answer you will rarely hear is, “To help relieve suffering without curing people’s diseases.”
We all know, of course, that there are many diseases that can’t be cured. Some are chronic or slowly progressive diseases that can be treated to allow people to have a modified but relatively normal life for many years. Some are terminal, though even these may often be treated to extend life.
Therapeutic medical care combined with appropriate lifestyle changes can improve the course of many diseases even without the ability to cure them. Management to control diabetes, reduce hypertension or improve pulmonary function can improve symptoms. But they are not palliative since they do so by treating the disease.
Some conditions reach a point where continued treatment no longer improves symptoms. Life continues but suffering intrudes. This is often due to pain, but may also be from nausea, itching, changes in sensations like taste or smell, intestinal malfunctions, fatigue, depression and combinations of these and other symptoms.
This is where palliative care comes in. Palliative care medical professionals may be physicians, nurse practitioners or physician assistants. They lead a team that may include chaplains, nurses, pharmacists, social workers and others. Collectively they can address a wide range of symptoms that treatment of the disease alone may not relieve. It may be started when definitive treatment is discontinued due to ineffectiveness. Or it may be started along with medical treatment at the onset of symptoms.
The goal of palliative care is based on the individual’s own goal for treatment and the condition they are dealing with. They are in control. Whether they want substantial pain relief, or emotional support, or increased functionality, the team will work with them to accomplish it.
The course of chronic or slowly progressing illnesses may include periods where a person no longer feels the need for palliative care. It may be discontinued and, if needed, used again in the future. Most hospitals offer palliative care consultation for inpatients, and many are offering care in the outpatient setting as well so that adjustments can be made as symptoms change over time.
It’s important to understand what palliative care isn’t as well as what it is. Palliative care is not a substitute for treatment that is still beneficial. It can augment medical care if further symptomatic relief is needed while therapeutic measures continue.
Palliative care is not just pain relief. As noted above, other symptoms may be amenable to palliative treatment. And when pain management is needed, it isn’t confined to medication. Physical therapy, neuro-stimulation, antidepressants, psychological support and nerve blocks may help without the risk of opioid side effects.
Palliative care doesn’t mean don’t treat what’s treatable. If a new treatable illness occurs, it can be taken care of.
Palliative care isn’t hospice care. There is overlap, as hospice patients may certainly receive palliative care. And for some patients it can be a bridge to hospice care if their disease progresses to end stage. Palliative care is an important component of health care today, allowing many people to live a more comfortable and functional life despite ongoing illness.
The writer is the chief medical officer at UM Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.