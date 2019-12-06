It is easier to find men who will volunteer to die, than to find those who are willing to endure pain with patience. - Julius Caesar
Pain has always been one of life’s most negative experiences. Relief of pain has been a goal of the practice of medicine for millennia, long before there was an understanding of disease and before much could be done medically to manage or cure it. But development of effective medications was a hit-or-miss venture with as much chance of harm as improvement.
One successful outcome was in relieving pain. One of the earliest medical discoveries was that the juice of the opium poppy could provide substantial pain reduction. Artifacts from Greece around 1500 B.C. have been found illustrating its use. Willow bark, containing the aspirin precursor salicylic acid, was often used for milder pain. But for thousands of years the opium poppy has been a mainstay for relief of severe pain.
Unfortunately, as we are all aware, that benefit comes with a dark side. Too high a dose will cause respiratory arrest and death. Even at recommended doses opioids induce feelings of pleasure. Repeated doses will begin to cause tolerance, where increasing dosage is necessary to produce the same effect, at which point the person may develop withdrawal symptoms unless they receive the drug. That defines addiction.
The alarming rise in opioid use and deaths we have seen has resulted from several factors. In 2001, responding to regulatory agencies for under-treatment of pain, physicians and hospitals began to increase the dosage and duration of legitimate opioid drugs. At the same time, more potent synthetic opioid drugs were developed and widely marketed by some pharmaceutical companies for outpatient use.
If a person’s need for drugs continues to progress, prescription opioids may no longer produce the desired effect. For some people this leads to detox treatment. For others it leads to street drugs. At one time this meant heroin, but today it most often means heroin plus a mixture of illegal drugs including fentanyl and other potent compounds.
Of course, not everyone with opioid abuse disorder started with prescriptions. Drug use often starts on the street and progresses to potentially deadly drugs and combinations. Sustaining usage is expensive and may result in criminal behavior. This makes it difficult for society to de-stigmatize the disorder and support efforts to help those afflicted through detox and counseling programs. However, the rising death rate has helped to overcome that reluctance.
Laws in many states including Maryland have made it more difficult to overprescribe opioids. Dosing is limited by law. Prescribers must be registered with the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, into which pharmacies must enter all prescriptions for opioids. The Department of Health monitors all prescriptions for these drugs and can investigate those that appear inappropriate.
Widespread availability of the opioid reversal agent naloxone without a prescription, and without charge through local health departments, has helped prevent death from overdoses. Treatment programs are still too few, but Maryland fatalities from overdoses have begun to decline over the past two years.
The challenge for practitioners today is to negotiate the fine line between appropriate prescribing of opioids for severe pain and restricting their use to avoid potential addiction. Though guidelines exist there is no clear dosage boundary. Regulatory agencies that once pushed for more opioid use now push for less. Many practitioners are now reluctant to prescribe opioids at all. For some people, this means having to tolerate more pain when other approaches don’t work. It may require some time to achieve a balance and meet both goals.
The writer is chief medical officer at University of Md. Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.