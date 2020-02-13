Adult softball players, teams wanted
Calvert County 35-and-Over Softball League and a Southern Maryland 60-and-Over league are looking for teams and players for the 2020 season. For more information, call Don Hudson at 301-875-7662.
Church softball teams, players wanted
The Southern Maryland All Faith League is currently looking for interested church teams and members who would like to play in its upcoming spring men's league beginning in April. For more information, call Joe DiMarco at 240-925-0127.