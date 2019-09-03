Basketball officials wanted
Maryland Basketball Officials Association will hold a developmental clinic on Sept. 24.
The association covers the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, Washington, D.C. and Anne Arundel County.
For more information, contact commissioner@mboarefs.com.
Golfers wanted
Bay Community Support Services will hold its 14th annual golf tournament on Oct. 18 at Oak Creek Golf Club in Upper Marlboro.
Event registration for the scramble-style tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by a mega-putt tournament at 8:40 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
There is also a hole-in-one challenge for a chance to win $10,000 as well as longest drive, closest-to-the-pin and additional contests. All proceeds from the event support Bay-CSS’ mission to help people with disabilities live purposeful lives and strive for independence. Bay Community Support Services provides support in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
For more information on the Bay-CSS golf tournament, go to www.baycss.org/golf or contact event director Stephanie Raines at rainess@baycss.org.