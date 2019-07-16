Sierra Club to hold weekly wander hikes
Southern Maryland Sierra Club will host its weekly wander events on Wednesdays during the summer.
The events are scheduled for July 17 at Dorsey Park in Leonardtown, July 24 at Salem State Forest in California, July 31 at Lancaster Park in Lexington Park, Aug. 7 at Pisgah Park in La Plata, Aug. 14 at Baggett Park in Mechanicsville, Aug. 21 at Jefferson Patterson Park in St. Leonard and Aug. 28 at Newtowne Neck State Park in Leonardtown.
Those interested should meet at 10 a.m. at the trailhead (or playground if there is one), then a kid-paced hike around the park will begin at 10:15 a.m.
These events are free and all ages and abilities are welcome.
For more information on the Southern Maryland Sierra Club’s weekly wander events, contact outings leader Rosa Hance at 240-808-4233 or rosa.hance@mdsierra.org.
Golfers wanted
The Charles County Retired School Personnel Association will hold its annual golf tournament on Aug. 23 at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Issue.
Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. with tee time at 9 a.m.
The cost for the captain’s choice tournament is $100 per golfer. For more information, call Dale Cornette at 301-934-9483 or email at idcornette@gmail.com.