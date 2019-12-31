Softball hall of fame members wanted
The Maryland Slow Pitch Softball Association is seeking résumés for men and women softball players worthy and qualified to be inducted into the Maryland Softball Hall of Fame for the class of 2021.
Two women from St. Mary’s County are among the inductees for 2020.
Résumés may be submitted on the association webpage at www.leaguelineup.com/miscinfo.asp?menuid=30&url=md-spsa or contact Southern Maryland representative Tommy Howe at 301-475-2716 or thowe50@gmail.com.
Adult softball players, teams wanted
Calvert County 35-and-Over Softball League and a Southern Maryland 60-and-Over league are looking for teams and players for the 2020 season.
For more information, call Don Hudson at 301-875-7662.