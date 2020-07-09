Charles sports briefs

Golf tournament set for Sept. 28
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will sponsor the second IAMAW International President’s Capital Classic Golf Tournament on Sept. 28 at National Golf Club in Fort Washington. The event will benefit residents of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
Entry fees are $150 per person or $600 per foursome and include green and cart fees, a continental breakfast and a post-round lunch, trophy presentation and raffle drawings.
Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. For more information about the tournament or to access online registration, contact Terri Kenealy at tkenealy@iamaw.org or 301-967-4555.
The IAMAW represents 600,000 active and retired union members across North America. Many members are U.S. military veterans who now work in the defense, aerospace and federal sectors.