Golfers wanted
Bay Community Support Services will hold its 14th annual golf tournament on Oct. 18 at Oak Creek Golf Club in Upper Marlboro.
Event registration for the scramble-style tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by a mega-putt tournament at 8:40 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
There is also a hole-in-one challenge for a chance to win $10,000 as well as longest drive, closest-to-the-pin and additional contests.
All proceeds from the event support Bay-CSS’ mission to help people with disabilities live purposeful lives and strive for independence.
Bay Community Support Services provides support in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
If interested or for more information on the Bay Community Support Services golf tournament, go to www.baycss.org/golf or contact event director Stephanie Raines at rainess@baycss.org.
Adult softball players, teams wanted
Calvert County 35-and-Over Softball League and a Southern Maryland 60-and-Over league are looking for teams and players for the 2020 season. For more information, call Don Hudson at 301-875-7662.