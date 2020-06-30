Charles sports briefs

Blue Crabs announce webinar series with ProFlex
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their first-ever webinar series, in conjunction with ProFlex, the team’s official physical therapy partner.
A program on sport-specific training and mindset will be discussed on July 9.
The webinar series features certified athletic trainers, physical therapists and Blue Crabs players and coaches discussing, collaborating, and displaying how to adequately prepare for and recover from exercise.
The speakers will be discussing in a roundtable, live video fashion a different specific top each week.
The videos will be livestreamed from both the Blue Crabs and ProFlex’s Facebook pages, and will give viewers the opportunity to ask questions in real time.
For more information, go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.
Golf tournament set for Sept. 28
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will sponsor the second IAMAW International President’s Capital Classic Golf Tournament on Sept. 28 at National Golf Club in Fort Washington. The event will benefit residents of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
Entry fees are $150 per person or $600 per foursome and include green and cart fees, a continental breakfast and a post-round lunch, trophy presentation and raffle drawings.
Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. For more information about the tournament or to access online registration, contact Terri Kenealy at tkenealy@iamaw.org or 301-967-4555.
The IAMAW represents 600,000 active and retired union members across North America. Many members are U.S. military veterans who now work in the defense, aerospace and federal sectors.
Softball staff wanted
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball and Rawlings A’s Prospects are expanding with the development of Rawlings Prospects Softball, which is scheduled to start with the 2020-2021 season.
The organization is looking for someone to assist in creating and developing this program under the position is the director of softball operations.
For more information, email info@matbaseball.com.