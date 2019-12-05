Tejumola leads Thiel men’s hoops to win
The Thiel College men’s basketball team garnered a Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory over the Saint Vincent (Pa.) Bearcats, 69-53 on Nov. 20 in Greenville, Pa. Thiel jumped out to a 12-0 lead within the first seven minutes of action and never conceded.
Ahmad Tejumola, a St. Charles High School graduate from Waldorf, led the early offensive explosion with four of those 12 points.
With the momentum of 12 unanswered points, Thiel used the remaining time in the first half to take its largest lead of the night, 40-17, into the halftime break.
Tejumola finished the night with 17 points and 12 rebounds. He was perfect from both the free throw line (4 of 4) as well as the three-point line (1 of 1).
Thiel (2-4) returned to action on Dec. 4 as it hosted Case Western Reserve of Ohio and lost a nonconference contest 88-50.
Tejumola added nine points and six boards in the loss.
Thiel will be back in action on Dec. 7 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game when the Tomcats travel to the Westminster College (Pa.).
