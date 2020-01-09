Tejumola scores career high for Thiel men
The Thiel College men’s basketball team lost a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game on the road Wednesday night to the Washington & Jefferson Presidents, 74-65, in Washington, Pennsylvania.
The Tomcats trailed the Presidents by 14 points (41-27) at halftime. Thiel cut the lead down to six points twice in the second half, but Washington & Jefferson held on down the stretch to preserve the conference win.
Sophomore forward Ahmad Tejumola, a St. Charles High School graduate from Waldorf, led the Tomcats with a career-high 23 points. He also pulled down a game-best 11 rebounds and recorded a pair of steals. It was his third double-double of the season.
Tejumola made 6 of 14 shots from the floor and connected on 11 of 16 shots from the free-throw line.
Thiel fell to 3-8 overall and 2-2 in PAC play with the loss.
Before that, Thiel earned a 65-40 PAC win over the Bethany Bison of West Virginia on Jan. 4 at home at Beeghly Gymnasium in Greenville, Pennsylvania.
The Tomcats held a 25-22 lead at halftime but needed less than five minutes in the second half to take their first double-digit lead (36-26). Thiel took a 21-point lead (48-27) with 10:50 remaining went on to lead by as many as 26 points down the stretch.
Tejumola recorded a double-double for the Tomcats, leading with 12 points and pulling down a game-best 16 rebounds.
