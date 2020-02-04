Tejumola named player of the week
Thiel College sophomore forward Ahmad Tejumola, a St. Charles High School graduate from Waldorf, was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference player of the week for men's basketball on Monday.
Tejumola averaged 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 2.0 steals during Thiel's 2-0 performance in conference play last week.
In Westminster of Pennsylvania's 73-72 win on Jan. 29, Tejumola scored 15 points and recorded a game-high 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season. Against Saint Vincent of Pennsylvania on Saturday, he scored 14 points and came away with eight rebounds.
As of Monday, Tejumola currently sits third in the PAC in rebounds per game (8.4) as well as eighth in free-throw percentage shooting 67.1 percent from the charity stripe.
The Tomcats will be back in action tonight when they face the Bethany Bison on the road.
Thiel College (Pa.)
Still in the game
