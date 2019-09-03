Young nets his first goal for Thiel
The Thiel College (Pa.) men’s soccer team suffered its first road loss of the season on Sunday to the D’Youville Spartans, 3-1, in Buffalo, New York.
The lone goal for Thiel came off the right foot of freshman Evan Young, a Lackey High School graduate from Bryans Road.
In the 82nd minute, Young intercepted the Spartans goal kick attempt out of the air.
After settling the ball on the ground, Young took a touch and ripped a shot from about 25 yards out over the keeper’s head into the far side of the net for his first goal in a Tomcat uniform.
