Baseball and softball
Rawlings A’s Prospects MD will hold tryouts in August for its 2019 and 2020 fall baseball seasons.
For more information, go to www.rawlingsprospectsmd.net or call 410-449-0336.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. For more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Soccer
Gretton Goalkeeping Youth Soccer Academy will offer goalkeeper training for all ages and skill levels in Southern Maryland throughout the summer.
Various locations, times and days of the week will be available.
Personal, small group and sibling training are provided. For more information, contact Andy Gretton at 301-643-8992 or grettongoalkeeping@gmail.com.