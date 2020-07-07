Charles youth tryouts and registrations

Baseball and softball
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will host a youth baseball day camp for the week of July 20 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
The camp, which is for ages 8 to 16, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The cost is $50 for one day of camp. Campers may sign up separately for multiple days of the camp at the same cost.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher and current Blue Crabs pitcher and pitching coach Daryl Thompson and former Baltimore Orioles player LJ Hoes will be providing the instruction.
The day will begin with 30 minutes of warmups, stretching and catch. Pitchers will then begin working on mechanics with Thompson, while hitters begin hitting drills with Hoes. This will be followed by on-field batting practice, just like the players do before games. During this batting practice, fielders will work on individualized drills, while hitters will get detailed instruction.
Also, during lunch time (campers bring their own food), campers will have the chance to pick the coaches brains, and ask what it was like playing in the major leagues. And to finish the day, campers will go to their defensive position and take infield and outfield. The camp will be run following social distancing guidelines with 50 campers being allowed to sign up each day.
To purchase, go to http://mb1.glitnirticketing.com/mbticket/store/index.php.
Rawlings A’s Prospects MD will hold baseball tryouts in July and August for its fall 2020 and spring/summer 2021 seasons for children 10 to 18. For more information and to register, email info@matbaseball.com or go to rawlingsprospectsmd.net.
Soccer
The La Plata Youth Soccer Association 2007 girls Fusion soccer team (U-14) will hold free tryouts this summer.
Date and time to be determined by “return to play” protocol. If interested in a competitive, low-cost travel team with a positive family environment, contact Dave Rooney at laplatafusion1@gmail.com with questions or to register as soon as possible.
Gretton Goalkeeping will offer its 18th annual Summer Goalkeeper Soccer Camp Series in Southern Maryland from July 10 to 13 with various locations offered. All ages and skill levels welcome and field player training are offered.
For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Andy Gretton at 301-643-8992 or email grettongoalkeeping@gmail.com.