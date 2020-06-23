Charles youth tryouts and registrations

Baseball and softball
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. For more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball and Rawlings A’s Prospects are looking for players to add to its 11-U to 14-U youth teams and high school teams (graduation years 2021 to 2023). To register or for more information, email info@matbaseball.com.
Rawlings A’s Prospects is offering summer baseball sessions for young players with a follow on an opportunity to play on the fall 7-U team. Players cannot turn 8 before April 30, 2021. For more information, email info@matbaseball.com.
Soccer
The La Plata Youth Soccer Association 2007 girls Fusion soccer team (U-14) will hold free tryouts this summer.
Date and time to be determined by “return to play” protocol. If interested in a competitive, low-cost travel team with a positive family environment, contact Dave Rooney at laplatafusion1@gmail.com with questions or to register as soon as possible.
Tennis
Southern Maryland Tennis League is currently holding registration for its upcoming season, which will start July 7 and 8 and continue on Wednesdays and Thursdays July 15 to Aug. 6 at Hallowing Point Park. Times are 5 to 9 p.m.
The league will provide high school and college students a chance to compete in singles matches with players at their skill level who are able to keep score on their own. Players must adhere to social distancing guidelines provided by the United States Tennis Association to ensure safe, fun and competitive match play.
The cost is $150 and it includes safe competitive singles, match play, an end-of-season tournament and a league T-shirt.
Register by July 1 at https://forms.gle/PHSApaji4YpBJEpt7. For more information, go to https://somdtennis.leaguerepublic.com.