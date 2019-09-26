Baseball and softball
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. To register or for more information on Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Cross country
North Point High School will host its 10th annual middle school cross country invitational at 9 a.m. Sept. 28.
The course will be modified to two miles and there will be a pancake breakfast after the meet.
If interested or for more information, email jball@ccboe.com.
Track and field
Charles County Elite Track & Field Club will start its 2019-2020 indoor track and field season on Nov. 12.
The club is a member of the Amateur Athletic Union and USA Track & Field of the Maryland regions. It competes in track meets locally, regionally and nationally.
All interested parents with children 5 to 19 are encouraged to contact Coach Pamela for more information at 202-491-7081, by email at charlescountyelite@gmail.com or at www.charlescountyelite.org.