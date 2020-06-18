Charles youth tryouts and registrations

Baseball and softball
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. For more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball and Rawlings A’s Prospects are looking for players to add to its 11-U to 14-U youth teams and high school teams (graduation years 2021 to 2023). To register or for more information, email info@matbaseball.com.
Rawlings A’s Prospects is offering summer baseball sessions for young players with a follow on an opportunity to play on the fall 7-U team. Players cannot turn 8 before April 30, 2021. For more information, email info@matbaseball.com.
Golf
The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour will hold local golf tournaments June 20 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby and July 5 at Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown.
Tournaments begin at 2 p.m. each day and each nine-hole event costs $25.
The top 12 juniors in each age group (6 to 9 years old, 10-13 and 14-18) will be placed on an all-star team and advance to play in the national championship Aug. 7 to 9 at Walt Disney World. Individual and team national champions will be awarded.
For more information on the tour, go to uagolftour.com.
Soccer
The La Plata Youth Soccer Association 2007 girls Fusion soccer team (U-14) will hold free tryouts this summer.
Date and time to be determined by “return to play” protocol. If interested in a competitive, low-cost travel team with a positive family environment, contact Dave Rooney at laplatafusion1@gmail.com with questions or to register as soon as possible.