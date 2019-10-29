Baseball and softball
Rawlings A’s Prospects MD will hold open baseball tryouts for its summer 2020 season in November.
Tryouts for 11-U to 14-U teams will be at noon Nov. 3 and at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 and 17. Tryouts for 2021 to 2023 graduates will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 3, 10 and 16. The tryouts will be held at Rawlings Lab, 8288 Telegraph Road Suite C-1 in Odenton.
For more information on Rawlings A’s Prospects MD or to sign up for a tryout, go to rawlingsprospectsmd.net/tryouts or email info@matbaseball.com.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host a six-week baseball camp starting Jan. 5.
Classes are available for players in grades 1 to 12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running.
St. Mary’s College head baseball coach Bernie Stratchko, will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
Space is limited. Registration has begun and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount.
For more information, go to USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. To register or for more information on Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Track and field
Charles County Elite Track & Field Club will start its 2019-2020 indoor track and field season on Nov. 12.
The club is a member of the Amateur Athletic Union and USA Track & Field of the Maryland regions. The club competes in track meets locally, regionally and nationally.
All interested parents with children 5 to 19 are encouraged to contact Coach Pamela for more information at 202-491-7081, by email at charlescountyelite@gmail.com or at www.charlescountyelite.org.
Volleyball
St. Mary’s County Juniors Volleyball Club will be hold tryouts for the upcoming 2019-2020 club volleyball season for players 10 to 18 on Nov. 8 and 9 at the Willows Recreation Center in Lexington Park.
For more information on St. Mary’s County Juniors Volleyball Club, go to stmarysvolleyball.com or email smcjvolleyball@gmail.com.
Southern Maryland Volleyball Club will hold tryouts for its 12-U to 18-U teams competing in the USA Volleyball Chesapeake Region 2019-2020 season on Nov. 10 at Capital Clubhouse.
For exact times and additional information, go to somdvbc.com or email director@somdvbc.com.
The club is also seeking coaches for the various age groups. If interested in coaching or assisting with Southern Maryland Volleyball Club, email director@somdvbc.com.