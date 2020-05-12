Charles youth tryouts and registrations

Baseball and softball
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. For more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Golf
The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour will hold local golf tournaments in the area in June and July.
The tournaments are scheduled to be held June 6 and 20 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby, June 7 at The Golf Club at South River in Edgewater, June 13 at The Courses at Joint Base Andrews, June 14 at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Issue and July 5 at Cedar Point Golf Course at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
Tournaments begin at 2 p.m. each day and each nine-hole event costs $25.
The top 12 juniors in each age group (6 to 9 years old, 10-13 and 14-18) will be placed on an all-star team and advance to play in the national championship Aug. 7 to 9 at Walt Disney World. Individual and team national champions will be awarded.
For more information on the tour, go to uagolftour.com.