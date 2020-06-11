Charles youth tryouts and registrations

Baseball and softball
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will host a youth baseball day camp for the week of June 22 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
The camp, which is for ages 8 to 16, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The cost is $50 for one day of camp. Campers may sign up separately for multiple days of the camp at the same cost.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher and current Blue Crabs pitcher and pitching coach Daryl Thompson and Blue Crabs bench and first base coach Joe Walsh will be providing the instruction.
The day will begin with 30 minutes of warmups, stretching and catch. Pitchers will then begin working on mechanics with Thompson, while hitters begin hitting drills with Walsh. This will be followed by on-field batting practice, just like the players do before games. During this batting practice, fielders will work on individualized drills, while hitters will get detailed instruction.
To finish the day, all campers will go to their defensive position and take infield and outfield.
The camp will be run following social distancing guidelines with 20 campers being allowed to sign up each day and being separated into two groups of 10.
To purchase, go to http://mb1.glitnirticketing.com/mbticket/store/index.php.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. For more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball and Rawlings A’s Prospects are looking for players to add to its 11-U to 14-U youth teams and high school teams (graduation years 2021 to 2023). To register or for more information, email info@matbaseball.com.
Rawlings A’s Prospects is offering summer baseball sessions for young players with a follow on an opportunity to play on the fall 7-U team. Players cannot turn 8 before April 30, 2021. For more information, email info@matbaseball.com.
Golf
The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour will hold local golf tournaments in the area in June and July.
The tournaments are scheduled to be held June 13 and 14 at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Issue, June 20 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby and July 5 at Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown.
Tournaments begin at 2 p.m. each day and each nine-hole event costs $25.
The top 12 juniors in each age group (6 to 9 years old, 10-13 and 14-18) will be placed on an all-star team and advance to play in the national championship Aug. 7 to 9 at Walt Disney World. Individual and team national champions will be awarded.
For more information on the tour, go to uagolftour.com.
Soccer
The La Plata Youth Soccer Association 2007 girls Fusion soccer team (U-14) will hold free tryouts this summer.
Date and time to be determined by “return to play” protocol. If interested in a competitive, low-cost travel team with a positive family environment, contact Dave Rooney at laplatafusion1@gmail.com with questions or to register as soon as possible.