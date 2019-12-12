Baseball and softball
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host a six-week baseball camp starting Jan. 5.
Classes are available for players in grades 1 to 12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running.
St. Mary’s College head baseball coach Bernie Stratchko, will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
For more information, go to USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. For more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Wrestling
Southern Maryland Rush Wrestling Club will hold registration for children 4 to 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Thomas Stone High School.
For more information on the Southern Maryland Rush Wrestling Club, go to www.somdrush.org/wrestling or call 301-818-1940.