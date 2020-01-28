Baseball and softball
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. For more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Soccer
La Plata Youth Soccer Association spring 2020 registration is open until Feb. 29.
The cost is $85 and includes a jersey and socks. To register or for more information, go to www.lpysa.org.
Wrestling
Southern Maryland Rush Wrestling Club will hold registration for children 4 to 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Thomas Stone High School.
For more information on the Southern Maryland Rush Wrestling Club, go to www.somdrush.org/wrestling or call 301-818-1940.