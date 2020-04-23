Charles youth tryouts and registrations

Baseball and softball
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. For more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Golf
The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour will hold local golf tournaments in the area in May and June.
The tournaments are scheduled to be held May 2 and 9 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby, May 16 at Cedar Point Golf Course at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, May 23 at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Issue, June 7 at The Golf Club at South River in Edgewater and June 13 at The Courses at Joint Base Andrews.
Tournaments begin at 2 p.m. each day and each nine-hole event costs $25.
The top 12 juniors in each age group (6 to 9 years old, 10-13 and 14-18) will be placed on an all-star team and advance to play in the national championship July 17 to 19 at Walt Disney World. Individual and team national champions will be awarded.
For more information on the tour, go to uagolftour.com.