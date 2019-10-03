Baseball and softball
Rawlings A's Prospects MD will hold open baseball tryouts for its summer 2020 season in November.
Tryouts for 11-U to 14-U teams will be at noon Nov. 3 and at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 and 17. Tryouts for 2021 to 2023 graduates will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 3, 10 and 16. The tryouts will be held at Rawlings Lab, 8288 Telegraph Road Suite C-1 in Odenton.
For more information or to sign up for a tryout, go to rawlingsprospectsmd.net/tryouts or email info@matbaseball.com.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. To register or for more information on Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Track and field
Charles County Elite Track & Field Club will start its 2019-2020 indoor track and field season on Nov. 12.
The club is a member of the Amateur Athletic Union and USA Track & Field of the Maryland regions. It competes in track meets locally, regionally and nationally.
All interested parents with children 5 to 19 are encouraged to contact Coach Pamela for more information at 202-491-7081, by email at charlescountyelite@gmail.com or at www.charlescountyelite.org.
Volleyball
Southern Maryland Volleyball Club will hold tryouts for its 12-U to 18-U teams competing in the USA Volleyball Chesapeake Region 2019-2020 season on Nov. 10 at Capital Clubhouse.
For exact times and additional information, go to somdvbc.com or email at director@somdvbc.com.
The club is also seeking coaches for the various age groups. If interested in coaching or assisting with Southern Maryland Volleyball Club, email director@somdvbc.com.
Winter sports registration
Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism will hold youth winter sports registration for children 4 to 18.
Available leagues are boys and girls pee-wee basketball, boys and girls youth basketball, select basketball, pee-wee indoor soccer and coed indoor soccer.
Registration, which is limited, ends on Oct. 23. For more information, go to charlescountyparks.com or call 301-932-3470.