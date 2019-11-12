Baseball and softball
Rawlings A’s Prospects MD will hold open baseball tryouts for its summer 2020 season in November.
Tryouts for 2021 to 2023 graduates will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 and tryouts for 11-U to 14-U teams will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. The tryouts will be held at Rawlings Lab, 8288 Telegraph Road Suite C-1 in Odenton.
For more information or to sign up for a tryout, go to rawlingsprospectsmd.net/tryouts or email info@matbaseball.com.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host a six-week baseball camp starting Jan. 5.
Classes are available for players in grades 1 to 12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running.
St. Mary’s College head baseball coach Bernie Stratchko, will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
Space is limited. Registration has begun and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount.
For more information, go to USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. For more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Wrestling
Southern Maryland Rush Wrestling Club will hold a free intro to wrestling clinic and sign-up for the 2020 youth wrestling season from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 in the wrestling room at Thomas Stone High School.
The clinic and registration is open to children 4 to 14.
Registration will continue at each scheduled practice from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning Nov. 18.
For more information, go to www.somdrush.org/wrestling or call 301-818-1940.