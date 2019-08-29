Baseball and softball
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. To register or for more information on Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Cross country
North Point High School will host its 10th annual middle school cross country invitational at 9 a.m. Sept. 28.
The course will be modified to two miles and there will be a pancake breakfast after the meet.
If interested or for more information, email jball@ccboe.com.
Soccer
Gretton Goalkeeping Youth Soccer Academy will offer goalkeeper training for all ages and skill levels in Southern Maryland throughout the summer.
Various locations, times and days of the week are available.
Personal, small group and sibling training are provided. For more information on the Gretton Goalkeeping Youth Soccer Academy, contact Andy Gretton at 301-643-8992 or grettongoalkeeping@gmail.com.
Track and field
Charles County Elite Track & Field Club will start its 2019-2020 indoor track and field season on Nov. 12.
The club is a member of the Amateur Athletic Union and USA Track & Field of the Maryland regions. It competes in track meets locally, regionally and nationally.
All interested parents with children 5 to 19 are encouraged to contact Coach Pamela for more information at 202-491-7081, by email at charlescountyelite@gmail.com or at www.charlescountyelite.org.