Charles youth tryouts and registrations

Baseball and softball
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020.
For more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball and Rawlings A’s Prospects are looking for players to add to its 11-U to 14-U youth teams and high school teams (graduation years 2021 to 2023). To register or for more information, email info@matbaseball.com.
Golf
The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour will hold local golf tournaments in the area in June and July.
The tournaments are scheduled to be held June 6 and 20 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby, June 7 and July 5 at Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown and June 13 and 14 at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Issue.
Tournaments begin at 2 p.m. each day and each nine-hole event costs $25.
The top 12 juniors in each age group (6 to 9 years old, 10-13 and 14-18) will be placed on an all-star team and advance to play in the national championship Aug. 7 to 9 at Walt Disney World. Individual and team national champions will be awarded.
For more information on the tour, go to uagolftour.com.