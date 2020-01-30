Baseball and softball
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. For more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Golf
The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour will hold local golf tournaments in the area in April and May.
The tournaments will be held April 4 and May 2 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby, April 18 at The Golf Club at South River in Edgewater, April 25 at The Courses at Joint Base Andrews, May 16 at Cedar Point Golf Course at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and May 23 at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Issue.
Tournaments begin at 2 p.m. each day and each nine-hole event costs $25.
The top 12 juniors in each age group (6 to 9 years old, 10-13 and 14-18) will be placed on an all-star team and advance to play in the national championship July 17 to 19 at Walt Disney World. Individual and team national champions will be awarded.
For more information, go to uagolftour.com.
Soccer
La Plata Youth Soccer Association spring 2020 registration is open until Feb. 29.
The cost is $85 and includes a jersey and socks. To register or for more information, go to www.lpysa.org.
Wrestling
Southern Maryland Rush Wrestling Club will hold registration for children 4 to 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Thomas Stone High School.
For more information on the Southern Maryland Rush Wrestling Club, go to www.somdrush.org/wrestling or call 301-818-1940.