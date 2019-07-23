Baseball and softball
Rawlings A’s Prospects MD will hold tryouts in July and August for its 2019 and 2020 fall baseball seasons.
For more information, go to www.rawlingsprospectsmd.net or call 410-449-0336.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. To register or for more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Lacrosse
Southern Maryland Girls Lacrosse Jets will hold tryouts for its 2019 fall and 2020 summer seasons at Dorsey Park top football field in Hollywood.
Tryouts for players in high school graduation years 2021 to 2023 will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 4 (sign-in 8:30 a.m.) and 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 (sign-in 12:30 p.m.).
Tryouts for players in high school graduation years 2024 to 2028 will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 (sign-in 12:30 p.m.) and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 (sign-in 8:30 a.m.)
Stick, mouth guard and goggles are required. Rain date is Sept. 8.
The cost is $30 cash or check or $32 online credit card. The cost is waived for players in high school graduation year 2028. To register, go to www.jetslax.com.
For more information, go to www.jetslax.com or contact Shannon Summers at 240-925-2575 or sbsummers4@gmail.com.
Soccer
La Plata Youth Soccer Association has opened its fall 2019 registration.
The cost is $85 for those who are registered before Aug. 3. To register or for more information, go to www.lpysa.org.
Gretton Goalkeeping will offer its 16th annual Summer Goalkeeper Soccer Camp Series in Southern Maryland on July 29 and Aug. 5 and 12 at various locations.
All ages and skill levels are welcomed and field player training is offered.
For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Andy Gretton at 301-643-8992 or email grettongoalkeeping@gmail.com.
Gretton Goalkeeping Youth Soccer Academy will offer goalkeeper training for all ages and skill levels in Southern Maryland throughout the summer.
Various locations, times and days of the week will be available.
Personal, small group and sibling training are provided. For more information, contact Andy Gretton at 301-643-8992 or grettongoalkeeping@gmail.com.