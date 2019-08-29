Charles County Elite Track & Field Club

Charles County Elite Track & Field Club took 26 athletes to compete in the AAU Region 3 National Qualifier on July 21 to 23 at the Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. By meet's end 22 finished in the top-six in their respective events to earn a bid to the Jr. Olympic Games, which were held July 29 to Aug. 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Kiyomi Cotson, Kennedy Austin, Jayden Luckey, Kenton DeCoteau, Zaida Longus, Caleb Luckey, Noelle Cooper and Sky Simmons. In the middle row are Jeremiah Jenkins, left, Christopher Quick, Kameron Alexis, Cortez Adams Jr., Zion Allen and Andrew Page Jr. In the back row are Cortney Adams, Teion Winslow, Triston Johnson, Christian Wilbon, Darius Harrell, Harmony Morgan and Sky Austin. Not pictured: Makiya Parker.

 Photo by PAMELA MUHAMMAD

At the Jr. Olympic Games, two new All-Americans were crowned, Kiyomi Cotson and Cortney Adams, in the 400- and 800-meter runs, respectively. Cotson finished the 400 in 1 minute 8.89 seconds to place third, while Adams was seventh in the 800 in 2:23.19 to place seventh.

Jr. Olympic Games team results:

8-and-Under girls/boys

Kiyomi Cotson: 200-meter run (31.83 seconds, 18th place)

400 relay (Zaida Macauley-Longus, Kiyomi Cotson, Noelle Cooper, Kennedy Austin): 1 minute 5.89 seconds, 10th 

400 relay (Caleb Luckey, Kenton DeCoteau, Kameron Alexis, Jayden Luckey): 1:06.16, 31st

Kenton DeCoteau: 400 (1:19.90, 71st)

9-year-old boys

Cortez Adams Jr.: 400 (1:05.21, 9th), 200 (28.49, 17th)

10-year-old girls

Sky Simmons: 400 (1:08.94, 34th), 200 (31.36, 72nd)

10-year-old boys

Christopher Quick: 400 (1:03.19, 13th), 100 (13.49, 16th)

400 relay (Cortex Adams Jr., Christopher Quick, Andrew Page Jr., Jeremiah Jenkins): 56.37, 14th 

12-year-old girls

Cortney Adams: 400 (1:00.50, 15th)

1,600 relay (Harmony Morgan, Triston Johnson, Makiya Parker, Cortney Adams): 4:24.10, 16th 

12-year-old boys

Christian Wilbon: 100 (13.02, 31st), 200 (26.73, 46th)

400 relay (Zion Allen, Teion Winslow, Darius Harrell, Christian Wilbon): 52.33, 23rd 

14-year-old girls

Sky Austin: 200 (26.27, 41st), 100 (12.94, 42nd)