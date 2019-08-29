Charles County Elite Track & Field Club took 26 athletes to compete in the AAU Region 3 National Qualifier on July 21 to 23 at the Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. By meet's end 22 finished in the top-six in their respective events to earn a bid to the Jr. Olympic Games, which were held July 29 to Aug. 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Kiyomi Cotson, Kennedy Austin, Jayden Luckey, Kenton DeCoteau, Zaida Longus, Caleb Luckey, Noelle Cooper and Sky Simmons. In the middle row are Jeremiah Jenkins, left, Christopher Quick, Kameron Alexis, Cortez Adams Jr., Zion Allen and Andrew Page Jr. In the back row are Cortney Adams, Teion Winslow, Triston Johnson, Christian Wilbon, Darius Harrell, Harmony Morgan and Sky Austin. Not pictured: Makiya Parker.