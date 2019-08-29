Charles County Elite Track & Field Club took 26 athletes to compete in the AAU Region 3 National Qualifier on July 21 to 23 at the Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.
By meet's end 22 finished in the top-six in their respective events to earn a bid to the Jr. Olympic Games, which were held July 29 to Aug. 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
At the Jr. Olympic Games, two new All-Americans were crowned, Kiyomi Cotson and Cortney Adams, in the 400- and 800-meter runs, respectively. Cotson finished the 400 in 1 minute 8.89 seconds to place third, while Adams was seventh in the 800 in 2:23.19 to place seventh.
Jr. Olympic Games team results:
8-and-Under girls/boys
Kiyomi Cotson: 200-meter run (31.83 seconds, 18th place)
400 relay (Zaida Macauley-Longus, Kiyomi Cotson, Noelle Cooper, Kennedy Austin): 1 minute 5.89 seconds, 10th
400 relay (Caleb Luckey, Kenton DeCoteau, Kameron Alexis, Jayden Luckey): 1:06.16, 31st
Kenton DeCoteau: 400 (1:19.90, 71st)
9-year-old boys
Cortez Adams Jr.: 400 (1:05.21, 9th), 200 (28.49, 17th)
10-year-old girls
Sky Simmons: 400 (1:08.94, 34th), 200 (31.36, 72nd)
10-year-old boys
Christopher Quick: 400 (1:03.19, 13th), 100 (13.49, 16th)
400 relay (Cortex Adams Jr., Christopher Quick, Andrew Page Jr., Jeremiah Jenkins): 56.37, 14th
12-year-old girls
Cortney Adams: 400 (1:00.50, 15th)
1,600 relay (Harmony Morgan, Triston Johnson, Makiya Parker, Cortney Adams): 4:24.10, 16th
12-year-old boys
Christian Wilbon: 100 (13.02, 31st), 200 (26.73, 46th)
400 relay (Zion Allen, Teion Winslow, Darius Harrell, Christian Wilbon): 52.33, 23rd
14-year-old girls
Sky Austin: 200 (26.27, 41st), 100 (12.94, 42nd)